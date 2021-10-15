Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.