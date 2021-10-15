QS Investors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

