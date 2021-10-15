IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 23.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Shares of IQV opened at $246.82 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.56. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

