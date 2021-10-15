California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,241 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $74,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $95,574,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.74.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,470 shares of company stock worth $35,714,402 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

