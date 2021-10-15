Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 112,819 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 432,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,332,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.