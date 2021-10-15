75,421 Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $20,883,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,660,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000.

NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $28.00 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

