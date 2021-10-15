Peony (PNY) Trading 13.3% Higher This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Peony has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $27,103.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042912 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 37,472,139 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.