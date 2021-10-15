Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Decreases By 44.1%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IAE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 79.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.