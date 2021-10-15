Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,480,000.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $158.55 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

