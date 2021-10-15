Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Drops By 43.4%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of BTSDF remained flat at $$2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

