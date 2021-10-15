Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 23,565 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.59% of Hamilton Lane worth $76,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

