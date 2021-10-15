Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 708 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $80,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX opened at $135.64 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

