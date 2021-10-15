Towercrest Capital Management Has $44.06 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 8.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $44,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

