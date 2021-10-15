Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $70,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

