Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $72.83 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,697 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $72,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE NVT opened at $31.65 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

