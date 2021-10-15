Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $82,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

