Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $7.00 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

