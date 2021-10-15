Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,269,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,632,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

