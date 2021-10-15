Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,957 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $689.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $263.34 and a 52 week high of $692.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $605.40 and a 200 day moving average of $572.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

