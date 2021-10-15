FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $379.60.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $414.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $416.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,371 shares of company stock worth $8,769,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.