Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 54,930 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 7.91% of AMERISAFE worth $91,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $57.35 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

