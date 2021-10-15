Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 9th

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,364 shares of company stock valued at $136,583 in the last three months. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

