LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,628 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $31,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

