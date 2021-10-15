Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 525.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 212,136 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 33.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $276.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.