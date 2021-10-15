Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 48,558 Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 1,122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Atlas stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

