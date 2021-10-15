Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $33.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSKD. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62. Riskified has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

