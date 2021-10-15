Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Expands By 300.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNTGY stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

