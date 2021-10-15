Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.04.

OXY stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

