Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

