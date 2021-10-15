Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.