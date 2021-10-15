Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $161.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $131.60 and a 52 week high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

