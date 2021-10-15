Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture stock opened at $339.04 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.88 and a 200-day moving average of $306.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

