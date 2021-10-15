Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 347.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EDNMY opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Edenred has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

EDNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Edenred in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.99.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

