Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, an increase of 358.1% from the September 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.54.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 96.67%.
About Glencore
Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.
