Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, an increase of 358.1% from the September 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Get Glencore alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.