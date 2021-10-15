Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH):

10/4/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/29/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in May 2020. The company successfully launched Qinlock and the drug has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera also completed enrollment in the phase III INTRIGUE study in second-line GIST patients. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates, including vimseltinib, rebastinib and DCC-3116. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

9/20/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $34.64 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

