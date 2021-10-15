Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $138.14 on Friday. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

