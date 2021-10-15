Polkamarkets Reaches One Day Volume of $961,907.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $961,907.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00044207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00214157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00094243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,561,517 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

