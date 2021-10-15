Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 21.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $162.53 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

