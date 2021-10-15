Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 20.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.