Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $316,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $1,533,106. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $38.44 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.13 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

