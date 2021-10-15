Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 37,700 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $923.66 million, a P/E ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.