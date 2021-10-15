Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

