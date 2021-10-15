Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,700 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP opened at $43.58 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.