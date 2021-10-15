Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,496.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,318.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,302.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.