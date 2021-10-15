QS Investors LLC Buys 834 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

