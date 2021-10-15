QS Investors LLC Sells 5,309 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

