QS Investors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $597.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $690.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.87 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

