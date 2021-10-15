QS Investors LLC Sells 900 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

