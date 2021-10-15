Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $11.10 on Thursday. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

