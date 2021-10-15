Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $631.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,799. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

